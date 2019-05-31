My Queue

Personal Finance

These Tips Can Help You Discover Which Stocks to Buy

Don't just go with your gut when it comes to your finances.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town explains what to do when researching a company you might want to invest in. There are tons of resources you can turn to, including specialty reports and tipsters. Town recalls an old saying that "very smart people can do very dumb things." So, take a step back from all the noise, stop listening to others and do your own research. 

Town also recommends avoiding companies that fail to demonstrate consistent growth, and that you should always buy stocks with a margin of safety attached. That way, you will have a cushion to make mistakes in case your chosen companies don't perform as expected.

Click play to hear more from Phil Town. 

