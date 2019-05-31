Here's How This Former UFC Champion Runs His Company Today

Tito Ortiz became the ninth inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2012, and now he runs a clothing line.

Tito Ortiz is an American mixed martial artist. In the MMA world, he is known for his stints with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he is a former Light Heavyweight Champion (having held the title from April 14, 2000, to September 26, 2003) and Bellator MMA. Ortiz ultimately became the biggest pay-per-view draw of 2006 for his fights with Liddell, Forrest Griffin, and Ken Shamrock.

Now, Ortiz is the CEO of the equipment and clothing line, Punishment Athletics MMA. He also manages a number of other business ventures including the Ortiz Auto Group.

