3 Ways to Boost Your Career Confidence (60-Second Video)

The daily grind often leads to putting everyone else's needs before your own, and that can lead to -- you guessed it -- lower levels of self-confidence. If the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning is check your phone notifications or work email, try switching things up to dedicate your first few waking moments to something you truly love.

Throw away the idea of achieving perfection with a new pitch, deal or networking scenario. Instead, think about just seeing what you can get away with, said Jen Sincero, author of You Are a Badass, in an interview with Entrepreneur. That playful attitude can alleviate pressure and help you think about new opportunities as adventures instead of tests.