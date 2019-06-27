My Queue

3 Things To Know

3 Ways to Boost Your Career Confidence (60-Second Video)

Feeling overwhelmed by a new task? Look to your past for examples of things you've accomplished that seemed terrifying (or even impossible) beforehand.
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor

  • The daily grind often leads to putting everyone else's needs before your own, and that can lead to -- you guessed it -- lower levels of self-confidence. If the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning is check your phone notifications or work email, try switching things up to dedicate your first few waking moments to something you truly love.

  • Throw away the idea of achieving perfection with a new pitch, deal or networking scenario. Instead, think about just seeing what you can get away with, said Jen Sincero, author of You Are a Badass, in an interview with Entrepreneur. That playful attitude can alleviate pressure and help you think about new opportunities as adventures instead of tests. 

  • If you're still skeptical, look to your past for examples of things you’ve accomplished that seemed terrifying (or even impossible) beforehand. After we achieve something that scared us, we tend to take those accomplishments for granted or even forget them entirely, said Sincero. Throughout each day, try to jot down significant personal wins and read them back to yourself when you're feeling down, said Trish Blackwell, author of Insecurity Detox

For these tips and more, check out Entrepreneur's article on confidence at work. 

Latest on Entrepreneur