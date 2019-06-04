5 Fast Facts About CBD (60-Second Video)

Here's what you need to know about the hottest trend in cannabis.

It seems like the entire planet is obsessed with cannabidiol, aka CBD. Here are five fast facts about the latest cannabis craze from VIP contributor John Rampton.

It won’t get you high. THC is the psychoactive compound that creates the “high” associated with marijuana. CBD’s effect is totally different.

CBD is in a legal gray area. While it’s no longer a Schedule 1 controlled substance, the FDA has NOT legalized CBD for sale as a supplement.

CBD is safe and non-habit forming. The World Health Organization has stated that pure CBD is safe for consumption.

CBD comes in many forms. The most common include oils, tinctures, cosmetics, topical creams, gummies, chocolate, powder and beverages.

Finally, CBD purportedly helps with anxiety, inflammation, headaches, epilepsy, insomnia, arthritis and a number of other health conditions.

Now you know.

