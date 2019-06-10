My Queue

3 Things To Know

5 Ways to Make Money While You Sleep (60-Second Video)

Earn cash while catching Zs.
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director
1 min read

Does making money while you sleep sound too good to be true? It isn’t… if you pay attention to these five ways to earn cash while catching Zs from VIP contributor John Rampton.

  • Earn royalties. If you’re a musician, actor, or author, people will pay you for using your work or creative assets.
  • Install an autoresponder. This is where people leave their email address on your site and receive an automated response containing the link to download products or info.
  • Flip websites. If you’ve built a website and get a lot of traffic, then you may be able to sell it to an interested party by listing on marketplaces like Flippa.
  • Develop and sell products based on your expertise. If you’re knowledgeable in a certain area, then you can start creating products, such as eBooks or videos, and selling them on your blog.
  • Invest in stocks. This is a perennially popular way to earn a passive income, and thanks to the internet, it’s easier than ever to research and invest.

Good night, and good luck.

