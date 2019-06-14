5 Cannabis Stats Every Entrepreneur Should Know

Are you ready to go green?

These days, it seems as if every entrepreneur is going green. Here are five quick stats you should know about the burgeoning legal marijuana business from cannabis technology platform Eaze.

Age groups are diversifying. Baby Boomers are one of the fastest growing segments, increasing by 25 percent over the past year.

Women are making their mark. Female cannabis consumers nearly doubled over 2018, and CBD is driving a new demographic of consumers.

Social justice and inclusion efforts are critical. We don’t want to leave behind those who have been affected by the War on Drugs prior to legal adult use.

It has holidays throughout the year. The day before Thanksgiving, or “Green Wednesday,” was the most popular in 2018, with 4/20 coming in second.

Consumers across the U.S. can now access it. Hemp-derived CBD is being sold in traditional brick and mortar stores like Sephora, CVS and The Vitamin Shoppe.

Peace.

