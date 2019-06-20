My Queue

3 Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business (60-Second Video)

Pick a name that will work now -- and in the future.
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director

Finding the right name is one of the most important choices you make when starting a business. Here are three mistakes to avoid when making this vital decision, from branding expert Phil Davis.

  • Employing the "train wreck" method. When forced to come up with a catchy name, many aspiring entrepreneurs simply take part of an adjective and weld it onto a noun, colliding the two words head-on. The results are names -- QualiServe or TranquiSpa -- that have a certain twisted rationale, but look and sound awful.
  • Turning your name into a cliche. The world is full of names like Summit, Apex, Pinnacle and Peak. While there's nothing inherently wrong with them, they're overworked. Instead, look for combinations of positive words. The data storage company "Iron Mountain," for example, conveys strength and security without sounding commonplace.
  • Making your name too obscure. Pick something too random, and customers will never know what it means. Resist the urge to name your company after the mythical Greek god of fast service or the Latin phrase for "We're number one!" If a name has a natural, intuitive sound, it can work.

Happy naming, folks!

