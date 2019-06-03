3 Traits You Need to Build Your Business

This entrepreneur explains how it takes years to become an overnight success.

June 3, 2019

In another "2 Comma Club" interview at the Clickfunnels.com conference, Emily Richett talks to entrepreneur Cristy “Code Red” Nickel to learn how she leveraged "challenge funnels" to build her usiness and help her clients.

Here are Nickel’s top three tips to entrepreneurs to level up their businesses and cross seven figures:

1. Passion

Before Nickel’s business took off, she was on food stamps and serving just one client at a time.

Even though she had a great weight loss program and had helped people lose weight, she wasn’t actually making a good living while doing it.

One day, her client and soon-to-be business coach told her she needed to get serious about monetizing and marketing her passion so she could make her greatest impact. Her coach helped her create her first weight loss ‘challenge funnel’ that helped her scale her services so she wasn’t limited to trading her time for dollars in one-on-one work.

2. Self-awareness

One way to get a more objective view of your strengths and weaknesses is through a business coach, someone who can provide the tools and advice to overcome the weaker areas. “You're gonna have to get a business coach to help you get going, and listen to that coach,” Nickel says.

3. Patience

You have to put in the legwork when it comes to building and maintaining relationships with your customers. “When someone on Facebook says, ‘Hey great job,’ you don't just click like on their comment," Nickel says. "You actually comment back and say, 'Thank you I appreciate it.'”

To build trust, Nickel makes sure to offer a lot of value during her Challenge Funnel, before leading to a higher ticket offer.

“It takes years to become an overnight success,” Nickel says. “So, do the work, grind, reply to every comment, listen to your business coach, make sure you have a website so people know how to find you ... You gotta work hard.”

