Advice

Why You Should Forget About Your Weaknesses and Focus on Your Strengths

Own what makes you different, don't hide it.
VIP Contributor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Denyelle Bruno, CEO of Tender Greens. Bruno discusses some of her best advice for young women, which includes treating your differences as strengths and not downplaying them. 

Bruno also encourages entrepreneurs not to bend over backwards to correct their weaknesses, but instead to forget about all the noise and work hard to highlight the best parts of yourself. 

Click the video to hear more.

