Why You Should Forget About Your Weaknesses and Focus on Your Strengths

Own what makes you different, don't hide it.

June 3, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Denyelle Bruno, CEO of Tender Greens. Bruno discusses some of her best advice for young women, which includes treating your differences as strengths and not downplaying them.

Bruno also encourages entrepreneurs not to bend over backwards to correct their weaknesses, but instead to forget about all the noise and work hard to highlight the best parts of yourself.

Click the video to hear more.

Related: Why This Author Loves Coming Up With New Gluten-Free Recipes

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.