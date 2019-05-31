Amazon Is Working on Wearables That Can Read Your Emotions

Plus, a health fitness startup raises $3 million, and TikTok's parent company is working on its own smartphone.

Amazon’s hardware group Lab126 and the Alexa voice software team are working on a new wearable device. It is described as a health-and-wellness product that would come equipped with a microphone to listen to a user’s voice and detect their emotional state. Amazon has yet to comment on the new wearable device.

Livekick, a startup that gives customers access to one-on-one personal training, raised $3 million in seed funding! Users can sign up for one, two or three live, 30-minute sessions with a remote trainer, with whom they’ll connect via the Livekick app or website.

TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, is reportedly launching its own smartphone! The plan is to focus on launching the phone with the company's many apps pre-installed.

