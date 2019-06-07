These Tweaks to Your Morning Routine Will Change Your Entire Day

Want to change up your morning routine? Here are a few tweaks you can make to your morning routine that will transform your entire day.

June 7, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Want to change up your morning routine? Here are a few tweaks you can make to your morning routine that will transform your entire day, according to Entrepreneur contributor Travis Bradberry.

Drink some lemon water. Drinking lemon water as soon as you wake up spikes your energy levels physically and mentally. Lemon water gives you steady, natural energy that lasts the length of the day by improving nutrient absorption in your stomach.

No screen time until breakfast. Jumping right into electronics is a frantic way to start your day. It’s much healthier to take those first moments of the day to do something relaxing that sets a calm, positive tone for your day.

Set goals for the day. Research shows that having concrete goals is correlated with huge increases in confidence and feelings of control. Narrow your goals down to a few achievable ones that can easily be broken down into steps.

The trick to having a great morning routine is to be intentional about your mornings, understand that morning hours are precious and should be handled with care.