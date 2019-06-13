Don't Make These 3 Mistakes When Sending a Cold Email

Are you committing any of these cold email mistakes?

Is no one answering your cold emails? You might be making these common mistakes to make your cold emails less effective.

Your buyer personas aren't crystal clear. The importance of targeting the right people when sending sales emails can’t be overstated. Drill down to find out who wants your product or services and who is willing to pay for it early on.

You don't A/B test delivery time. The biggest mistake most people make is neglecting to recognize that timing plays a role in getting a response. Once you start A/B testing, you’re more likely to find and pick a right one.

You're not using a signature. If you don't include a signature, your receiver might never know who you are. Also, sending an email without a signature gives the impression that your email is not legitimate and makes you seem unprofessional.

