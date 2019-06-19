My Queue

3 Ways to Stay Motivated While Working Remotely

How do you find that perfect balance of enjoying the flexibility of remote work, but also getting work done in a timely and efficient manner? Here are some tips for how to stay motivated while working remotely.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How do you find that perfect balance of enjoying the flexibility of remote work, but also getting work done in a timely and efficient manner? Here are some tips for how to stay motivated while working remotely.

According to Entrepreneur contributor, Timothy Sykes, first you should wake up early. It can be hard to get up early if you don’t have to be at an office at a set time. However, it’s a good habit that’s well worth adopting.

Dress for success. Getting dressed for work can actually help make you feel more prepared, professional, and even boost your confidence -- even if you’re not going to see a single coworker all day.

Be consistent in your routine. Unfortunately, when you work remotely, you may not always be working in the same city or with the same desk setup at all times. However, it is possible to set up routines that can follow you no matter where you are.

