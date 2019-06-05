My Queue

Productivity

This Productivity Hack Can Help You Get Your Focus Back

Avoid distractions with these easy tools.
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses how certain apps can help you monitor your smartphone usage and cut through distractions.

If you've been wondering how you can focus your phone usage in ways that will actually lead to personal development, then Rose has a few ideas. First, he unveils a technique that will help anyone streamline their tech and achieve their goals. You can also use this tool to idenfity your distractions. 

If you desire to be wealthy, Rose mentions that the thing wealthy people most value is their time, or take interest in undertakings that will add the most value to their life without adding distraction. 

Click the video to hear more on focus from Jeff Rose.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

