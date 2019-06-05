This Productivity Hack Can Help You Get Your Focus Back

Avoid distractions with these easy tools.

June 5, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses how certain apps can help you monitor your smartphone usage and cut through distractions.

If you've been wondering how you can focus your phone usage in ways that will actually lead to personal development, then Rose has a few ideas. First, he unveils a technique that will help anyone streamline their tech and achieve their goals. You can also use this tool to idenfity your distractions.

If you desire to be wealthy, Rose mentions that the thing wealthy people most value is their time, or take interest in undertakings that will add the most value to their life without adding distraction.

Click the video to hear more on focus from Jeff Rose.

