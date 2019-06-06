My Queue

Success Strategies

What Are You Willing to Do to Hire the Right People?

This founder breaks down some of the strategies he has used to find good fits for his business.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jason Saltzman talks with Paul Gollash, the founder of online-based language learning company Voxy. 

Gollash breaks down how he spent a large chunk of time searching LinkedIn, cold-calling people and taking numerous coffee interviews to find the right hires. He took time to learn about industry resources and use them to help him land just the right candidate.

Gollash also discusses how the relationship between the founder and his investors is an important determinant of success. 

Click the video to hear more from Saltzman and Gollash's conversation.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

