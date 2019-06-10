My Queue

Business Lessons

Becoming a Successful Entrepreneur Takes Patience and Persistence. Here's Why It's Worth the Hard Work.

The founder of Yumi discusses the learning curve and joys of running a business.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Evelyn Rusli, a co-founder of baby food business Yumi, discusses with Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars the learning curve of starting a business for the first time, which includes becoming an expert in many different departments, from marketing to payroll. You also need to learn protocols and develop systems that can help make things standardized and straightforward.

Rusli then explains some of the joys of entrepreneurship, like getting to work with a team she thoroughly enjoys and watching her business scale. But, more prominently, Rusli also cherishes the smaller moments, such as receiving a nice e-mail from a customer, to getting positive feedback.

Click play to hear more.

