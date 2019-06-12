Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 4 Episode 3: 'She Nailed That One'

In this episode of our weekly pitch show, the investors hear four strong pitches ... and one that ends in cursing.

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch invites ambitious entrepreneurs to step into the Entrepreneur Elevator, then gives them 60 seconds to pique the judges’ interest. It’s a high-pressure, fast-paced environment in which startup founders need to race the clock while maintaining their composure to make a clear, deliberate pitch that covers at least three essential components:

Defining the company Making the request Specifying what the investment money will be used for

The investors watch the pitch through a video livestream while the elevator ascends to the boardroom floor. Once the 60 seconds are up, the group votes on whether to open the doors or send the founder back down and pass on investing.

This episode starts off with a strong 60-second delivery that leaves the judges impressed, as a nurse practitioner explains her tech business and how it will disrupt the women's health industry. After that, an entrepreneur presents his fashion MLM as "the Uber of custom tailoring" before making a massive ask of $2.5 million.

An awkward pitch about a sports business leaves its founder frustrated and the judges saying, "There's no crying in baseball, and you can't go again."

Finally, the show concludes with two strong pitches, one for a video review company and one for a repair and technician marketplace. Click play to learn which of the two swayed the judges to open the elevator doors and who managed to secure an investment.

