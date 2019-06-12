Why Emotional Intelligence Is a Competitive Advantage for This Entrepreneur

This CEO encourages women hoping to start a business.

June 12, 2019

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Jasmine Foroutan, the CEO of Pitch Genius, about how she helps women founders with their pitching skills and the advice she gives to aspiring entrepreneurs. Foroutan recommends running with the initial momentum of a great idea and encourages women entrepreneurs to apply their distinct strengths in the business world.

She describes how women are often naturally good communciators and innately empathetic. She recommends women entrepreneurs harness these skills, and then maximize them to make their burning business ideas a reality.

Click play to hear more.

