This Amazing Tool Can Make Changes in the DNA of Any Living Organism

Check out the incredible potential of CRISPR.

June 12, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District, University of Toronto Assistant Professor Karen Maxwell describes the transformative uses for CRISPR, which can modify DNA by acting like a pair of molecular scissors, chopping up viral DNA.

For example, CRISPR can affect agriculture by increasing growth yields and drought tolerance. Already, the tool is producing rice crops in China with a 25 percent higher yield. CRISPR is also a key tool in improving human health by reducing genetic diseases in families. Moreover, CRISPR has the ability to fight against infectious diseases, such as malaria and the Zika virus.

Click play to learn more about the intricacies of CRISPR.

Related: Failure Isn't Fatal: What You Can Learn From Hard Times and How You Can Find a Creative Solution

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.