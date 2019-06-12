My Queue

Health

This Amazing Tool Can Make Changes in the DNA of Any Living Organism

Check out the incredible potential of CRISPR.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video with Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District, University of Toronto Assistant Professor Karen Maxwell describes the transformative uses for CRISPR, which can modify DNA by acting like a pair of molecular scissors, chopping up viral DNA. 

For example, CRISPR can affect agriculture by increasing growth yields and drought tolerance. Already, the tool is producing rice crops in China with a 25 percent higher yield. CRISPR is also a key tool in improving human health by reducing genetic diseases in families. Moreover, CRISPR has the ability to fight against infectious diseases, such as malaria and the Zika virus. 

Click play to learn more about the intricacies of CRISPR.

