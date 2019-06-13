This Media Mogul Explains His Surest Way to Success for Young Entrepreneurs

Group Nine Media's Mickey Meyer recommends prioritizing your interests over success.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Alex Ragir talks with Mickey Meyer, the president of the Group Nine Media network. Meyer admits he never saw himself as a businessman, though along his journey, he gradually developed a love for managing.

Meyer advises young entrepreneurs to find the one thing they are passionate about. By following something you enjoy and "pulling the thread," as Meyer says, your efforts will lead to success eventually. If you are able to pinpoint your passion, everything else will be much easier.

