Want to Improve Your Investing Habits? Try Warren Buffett's Circle of Confidence.

June 14, 2019 2 min read

According to Entrepreneur Network partner Phil Town, if you want to become a successful investor, you should develop a circle of competence. A circle of competence is an aggregation of all the things you have expertise in, and Town says you should focus on making investment decisions on topics, businesses and industries that fit within the circle.

To further narrow your search and identify possible investments, you should look at the companies within your circle that match your values.

Click play to learn more about how you can define your circle of competence and make better investments.

