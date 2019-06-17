Is It a Good Idea to Be Friends With Your Employees? This Entrepreneur Says Yes.

Establishing friendly relationships with your staff can work to your advantage.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Jessica Draper, a founding partner at investment capital fund Hologen Ventures.

Draper enjoys building deeper relationships with her employees and establishing flexible boundaries between employees and friends. A friendlier office at Hologen Ventures makes for a more relaxed atmosphere and a closer-knit work culture.

Perhaps in part due to that relaxed feeling, Draper notes it can be difficult for her to be taken seriously by older people in her business. However, Draper tries to turn her youth into an advantage rather than a weakness.

