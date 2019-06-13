How to Make Millions With a Piece of Paper and a Pencil

Rob Angel, the creator of Pictionary, discusses the evolution of one of the world's most popular board games.

June 13, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Rob Angel, creator of the famous boardgame Pictionary, discusses how he came across the idea, as well as some of the trials that came with turning that idea into a business. Rob provides some insight on the importance of breaking the entrepreneurial journey into small tasks, how to get financing when beginning a business and how to pick partners, as well as how to manage wealth and continue finding fulfillment after attaining success.

Angel and The Playbook podcast host David Meltzer share their thoughts on topics such as the importance of being open to acting on new ideas, getting "back to center," being intentional when taking on new ventures and learning to manage wealth.

