Being an Influencer is Not a Job

Here's how influencers have evolved to become today's top salespeople.

June 15, 2019 1 min read

Adaleta Avdić, lifestyle blogger and social media influencer, talks about her beginnings running an electronic dance music blog and how her approach to building a personal brand has changed over the years. Adaleta shares her thoughts on how today’s influencers are utilized as salespeople by brands big and small, as well as the importance of maintaining a consistent content schedule for followers on social media.

Adaleta and host of The Playbook podcast, David Meltzer, share their thoughts on the steps needed to become an influencer in 2019, how mentors like Gary Vee have shaped their respective journeys, and how to avoid the temptation to try and please everyone.