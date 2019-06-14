My Queue

Fashion

Business Advice From the Co-founder of This Streetwear and Lifestyle Brand

Jessica Abo sat down with Bobby Kim of The Hundreds to learn about his new book and more.
VIP Contributor
Founder of JaboTV, Media Personality, Keynote Speaker and Consultant
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
For nearly 16 years, Bobby Kim has created a community around lifestyle brand The Hundreds, which he started when he was 23 with Ben Shenassafar. Kim sat down with Jessica Abo at WeWork Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles to talk about his new book, This Is Not a T-Shirt, and how entrepreneurs can adapt to rapid success and explosive growth.

