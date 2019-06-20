My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Culture

Why Trust Is the Key Ingredient for Team Chemistry

Alvin Gentry, Head Coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, talks about the chemistry of the championship teams he's coached in college and professional basketball.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Alvin Gentry, Head Coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, shares what he’s learned as a coach who has helped win both NCAA and NBA championships during his career, including how different coaches are able to connect with and motivate their teams in different ways and the role that trust plays in an organization.

Alvin and host of The Playbook podcast David Meltzer share their thoughts on topics such as athletes and entrepreneurs who choose to leave school early, the difference between being a head coach and an assistant coach, why you need to be prepared to handle change and the necessity of believing in yourself.

Related: How One Man Went From Maintaining Sports Fields to Running a Prestigious Athletic Program

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur