Why Trust Is the Key Ingredient for Team Chemistry

Alvin Gentry, Head Coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, talks about the chemistry of the championship teams he's coached in college and professional basketball.

June 20, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Alvin Gentry, Head Coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, shares what he’s learned as a coach who has helped win both NCAA and NBA championships during his career, including how different coaches are able to connect with and motivate their teams in different ways and the role that trust plays in an organization.

Alvin and host of The Playbook podcast David Meltzer share their thoughts on topics such as athletes and entrepreneurs who choose to leave school early, the difference between being a head coach and an assistant coach, why you need to be prepared to handle change and the necessity of believing in yourself.

