Is Your Company Flexible Enough to Survive Modern Society?

This tech entrepreneur discusses the power of innovation.

June 22, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Gary Shapiro, President and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association, chats about how his organization works to encourage innovation as a means to help solve the world’s problems and how political policy surrounding privacy and compliance impact businesses in the United States.

Shapiro and host of The Playbook podcast, David Meltzer, share their thoughts on the impact that events such as CES (the Consumer Electronics Show) have in terms of challenging the status quo in the technology industry. The pair also cover topics such as the viability of capitalism, why it is so important to make mistakes and why the tech marketplace is exactly like a battleground.

