Time Management

This Is When You Should Take a Break From the Hustle

When your full-time job, side gigs and social life are all clamoring for your attention, how can you be sure you're concentrating on the importance stuff?
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose talks about the occasional need to take a step back from a routine of hustling to evaluate your goals and progress.

Specifically, Rose says you should evaluate whether or not your side hustle is taking up too much of your time. It can be easy to get into a cycle of constant action where you barely have enough time to breathe and relax. 

Rose notes that your priorities may differ depending on a certain time or season. You may take some time to concentrate on your business life, then focus on your family life, then your social life. 

Finally, try to consistently keep in mind that sometimes, you will need a break from your constant hustle.

