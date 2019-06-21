Facebook Launches a New Cryptocurrency Called Libra

Plus, Lululemon launches a line of personal-care products, and a mental health chatbot app raises $3 million.

Facebook is creating a new open-source digital currency called Libra. The goal is for developers to create services for consumers to send money around the world easily and for free. Payment companies like Visa, Stripe and PayPal will help merchants accept Libra.

Lululemon is expanding beyond workout apparel. They have announced the launch of personal-care products sold in retail 50 stores and online. The lineup includes dry shampoo, deodorant, face moisturizer, and lip balm. Lululemon has also hinted that they might launch their own line of shoes!

A mental health app chatbot app called Youper raised $3 million. The funding was from Goodwater Capital and the San Francisco based startup will use the funding to grow their AI based capabilities.

