My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Project Grow

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 4 Episode 5: 'I Invest in People'

This episode of our weekly pitch show catches up with a pair of furniture founders from last season.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch invites ambitious entrepreneurs to step into the Entrepreneur Elevator, then gives them 60 seconds to pique the judges’ interest. It’s a high-pressure, fast-paced environment in which startup founders need to race the clock while maintaining their composure to make a clear, deliberate pitch that covers at least three essential components:

  1. Defining the company
  2. Making the request
  3. Specifying what the investment money will be used for

The investors watch the pitch through a video livestream while the elevator ascends to the boardroom floor. Once the 60 seconds are up, the group votes on whether to open the doors or send the founder back down and pass on investing.

Related: Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 4 Episode 4: 'It Hit All the Ingredients Except a Good Product'

This episode of Elevator Pitch starts out with a pair of entrepreneurs who leave the judges split after 60 seconds. “I invest in people,” says judge David Meltzer, “and I don’t see the competence,” while Peter Goldberg thinks “there’s more to this story that’s positive that they just didn’t convey.” Eventually, the investors agree to open the doors, but will the founders be able to convert that opportunity into dollars and cents?

Next up is a man selling products for women. His pitch starts with the words, “Yes, that’s right,” and ends with one judge saying, “This is crazy.”

After that, the show checks in with a company, Fernish, that earned an investment from the judges in season three. The co-founders break down the growth they’ve seen in their business since appearing on Elevator Pitch, from the sheer volume of their team to the amount of brand awareness they’ve enjoyed.

Another quick cutout of the episode breaks down some tips you can use while pitching, starting with the fact that when you pitch your business, you’re really pitching yourself. That means:

  1. You should talk about yourself, your background and your expertise.
  2. You should tout your team’s accomplishments.
  3. You need to prove you’re the right leader for this venture.

As Meltzer says, “The right person can make a company succeed.” Prove that you can do just that, and you’re well on your way to earning potential investors’ trust.

For more tips and the rest of the pitches in this episode, click play.

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch in partnership with Sports 1 Marketing streams Wednesdays on entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur