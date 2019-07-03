My Queue

Success Stories

How a Surprise Round of Funding Suddenly Saved This Company From Extinction

This tech company has now earned millions in investments.
Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video from Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District, we hear again from Matthew Spoke, who previously explained the technology of Bitcoin. Spoke is also the CEO and founder of Aion Foundation. 

Spoke talks about taking big risks early. There was frequent uncertainty about whether a major roadblock would suddenly gut the company's finances and stand in the way of operations. Luckily, right before Aion Foundation fell into total peril, an angel investor was able to swoop in. Spoke notes that over the last two and half years, his business raised $30 million in investments. 

Over time, Aion has gone from a software company servicing big enterprise companies to an open-source, non-profit foundation.

To hear more, click play. 

Related: Breaking Down Blockchain's Dramatic Effect on the World

