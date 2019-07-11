How This Founder Overcame Challenges He Never Saw Coming

This entrepreneur and Yale dropout hoped to connect college graduates with their first employers, but the path to success proved more difficult than he thought.

July 11, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this episode of Entrepreneur Network partner Jason Saltzman's Resilience series, we hear from Andrew Myers, the founder of RippleMatch, an organization that helps college graduates find their first job out of college.The company's focus is to create a valuable and fair process during the job hunt for both graduates and companies. RippleMatch works with everyone from big companies, like Pfizer and IBM, to smaller startup companies and non-profits.

The company faced a huge test just before it began raising seed funding. Click the video to hear more about RippleMatch rose to the challenge.

Related: How This Healthcare Startup Founder Moves His Business Forward

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.