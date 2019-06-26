Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: 'Reinventing You' as an Entrepreneur

Watch this free Entrepreneur Insider session with marketing strategist and author Dorie Clark, who offers advice for shifting to an entrepreneurial mindset.

June 26, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's a fact of life: We judge ourselves by what we feel capable of doing, while others judge us on what we've done in the past. That means, if you're a relatively recent entrepreneur, others may not yet have full confidence in your abilities.

Related: Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: Conor McGregor's Business Partner on the Pivot That Created a Powerhouse Agency

In this session with Reinventing You author Dorie Clark, you'll learn how to come into your full identity as an entrepreneur by shifting your own mindset, winning over skeptics (friends and family included) and ensuring you appear credible to potential clients and customers.