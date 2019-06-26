My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Insider

Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: 'Reinventing You' as an Entrepreneur

Watch this free Entrepreneur Insider session with marketing strategist and author Dorie Clark, who offers advice for shifting to an entrepreneurial mindset.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Speaker, Marketing Strategist, Professor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's a fact of life: We judge ourselves by what we feel capable of doing, while others judge us on what we've done in the past. That means, if you're a relatively recent entrepreneur, others may not yet have full confidence in your abilities.

Related: Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: Conor McGregor's Business Partner on the Pivot That Created a Powerhouse Agency

In this session with Reinventing You author Dorie Clark, you'll learn how to come into your full identity as an entrepreneur by shifting your own mindset, winning over skeptics (friends and family included) and ensuring you appear credible to potential clients and customers.

About Entrepreneur Insider: 

Entrepreneur Insider is a community created by the editors of Entrepreneur magazine, which is dedicated to helping its members grow their businesses and achieve their goals. We’ll do that by connecting you with the smartest entrepreneurs and experts, providing access to critical resources and creating a network of peers that can help you stay on track.
Register Now

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur