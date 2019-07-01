My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

sales funnel

How a Simple Funnel Helped This Entrepreneur Build a 7-Figure Business

At 40-weeks pregnant, she recorded a webinar and posted it to Facebook ... here's how it made all the difference.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur Network Partner
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Annie Grace is an entrepreneur, mom and author of This Naked Mind, a book and movement that has helped thousands of people quit drinking and live better lives.

At the annual Funnel Hacking Live Conference hosted by Clickfunnels, Emily Richett sits down with Grace to learn more about how she created a seven-figure business that has impacted thousands.

What makes Grace’s business so unique is that she not only created a new solution for people dealing with alochol addiction or challenges, but she also combats the stigma that accompanies alcoholism and recovery. Her 30-day, live Alcohol Experiment is a popular challenge that helps people change the way they think about drinking. 

In the beginning, Grace’s clients were having amazing results, but she had a hard time marketing her book and courses.

“The people I was putting through the course were having phenomenal results,” Grace says, “like nothing I've ever seen, lives changing all the time, but I couldn't get more people in it.”

It wasn’t until she went all in on the concept of a funnel at Funnel Hacking Live in 2017, that she was able to crack the code. At 40-weeks pregnant, she recorded a webinar and posted it to Facebook. Her quickly found herself facing a new problem: serving hundreds of customers that were now flooding into her program.

Two years later, she’s earned the Clickfunnels’ 2-Comma Award for reaching more than $1 million in revenue for her funnel.

“Now we're in a situation where all we're thinking about is how to change the world with this movement and how to make this something that really changes how America talks about alcohol, and globally how we talk about alcohol,” Grace says. “That just wouldn't be possible if that financial piece hadn't come into play … With that funnel, I was able to get so many people in, so many lives changed.”

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur