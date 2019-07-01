How a Simple Funnel Helped This Entrepreneur Build a 7-Figure Business

At 40-weeks pregnant, she recorded a webinar and posted it to Facebook ... here's how it made all the difference.

July 1, 2019

Annie Grace is an entrepreneur, mom and author of, a book and movement that has helped thousands of people quit drinking and live better lives.

At the annual Funnel Hacking Live Conference hosted by Clickfunnels, Emily Richett sits down with Grace to learn more about how she created a seven-figure business that has impacted thousands.

What makes Grace’s business so unique is that she not only created a new solution for people dealing with alochol addiction or challenges, but she also combats the stigma that accompanies alcoholism and recovery. Her 30-day, live Alcohol Experiment is a popular challenge that helps people change the way they think about drinking.

In the beginning, Grace’s clients were having amazing results, but she had a hard time marketing her book and courses.

“The people I was putting through the course were having phenomenal results,” Grace says, “like nothing I've ever seen, lives changing all the time, but I couldn't get more people in it.”

It wasn’t until she went all in on the concept of a funnel at Funnel Hacking Live in 2017, that she was able to crack the code. At 40-weeks pregnant, she recorded a webinar and posted it to Facebook. Her quickly found herself facing a new problem: serving hundreds of customers that were now flooding into her program.

Two years later, she’s earned the Clickfunnels’ 2-Comma Award for reaching more than $1 million in revenue for her funnel.

“Now we're in a situation where all we're thinking about is how to change the world with this movement and how to make this something that really changes how America talks about alcohol, and globally how we talk about alcohol,” Grace says. “That just wouldn't be possible if that financial piece hadn't come into play … With that funnel, I was able to get so many people in, so many lives changed.”