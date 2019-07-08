My Queue

Sales Strategies

The 10-Step Checklist of Making a Sale

Want to start selling more? Start by making sure people actually want your offering.
VIP Contributor
Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International, Speaker and Author
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're looking to increase your sales, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy describes 10 requirements to closing a sale. 

First off, make sure that your product or service is desirable. Before you even try to make a sale, make sure that your customer is interested in what you are offering. This demonstrates that you are already on the right path and have a lower risk of turning off your customer by trying to sell them something they do not need. 

Next, work to earn consumer trust in your business and yourself. Try to prove that your company and sales offering is reliable and dependable -- if a customer does not see merit in your business and offering, your sales process will be an uphill battle. 

Click play to hear more requirements of closing a sale. 

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

 

 

 

 

Latest on Entrepreneur