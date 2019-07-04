How to Become the Best Possible Version of Yourself

Hall of Fame MMA fighter explains the growth of mixed martial arts.

July 4, 2019 1 min read

In this video with The Playbook host David Meltzer, Hall of Fame MMA fighter and VP of Athlete Development for the UFC Performance Institute Forrest Griffin provides insights on the unique opportunities that an open sport like MMA provides for athletes of all different body types and skill sets. Plus, Griffin breaks down how the UFC works to make fighters’ lives easier and maximize their performance.

Griffin and Meltzer share their thoughts on how the internet has changed how martial arts techniques are taught and shared, as well as how MMA has become one of the world’s most popular sports in recent years.