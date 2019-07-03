My Queue

Entrepreneur Insider

Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: Use Instagram Stories to Build Your Brand

Watch this free Entrepreneur Insider session with digital marketing expert Jon Horowitz, who will teach you how to attract your ideal audience, boost your engagement and get more conversions via Instagram Stories.
Founder & CEO of Millennial Marketing Group, Former VP of Jerry Media
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Curious about using Instagram Stories for your business, but not sure where to start? This session, led by digital marketing expert and CEO of Millennial Marketing Group Jon Horowitz, teaches you how to attract your ideal audience, boost your engagement and get more conversions. Watch as attendees get their need-to-know questions answered live by this industry expert.

With Instagram Stories you’re free to share raw, in-the-moment content and connect on a deeper level with your audience. Learn how here.

About Entrepreneur Insider: 

Entrepreneur Insider is a community created by the editors of Entrepreneur magazine, which is dedicated to helping its members grow their businesses and achieve their goals. We’ll do that by connecting you with the smartest entrepreneurs and experts, providing access to critical resources and creating a network of peers that can help you stay on track.
