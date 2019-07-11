Sacrifice Your Way to Your Dream Job in Sports

This former mailroom worker talks about how he's sacrificed in order to land some of the most coveted jobs in sports.

July 11, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Peter Murray, CEO of the Professional Fighters League, shares insights about his unusual path through sports, and how he sacrificed and focused on growth in order to land coveted jobs with organizations like the NFL, Under Armour, William Morris Endeavor (WME) and Insignia Sports. Peter discusses his time working in a mailroom and how eventually, his talents in marketing and creativity led him to find positions that fit his passions, including his new role as CEO of the Professional Fighters League.

Peter and The Playbook host David Meltzer share their thoughts on the power that sports marketing holds and how to work your way up in the sports industry, as well as how the PFL is working to transform the sport of fighting with an their unique tournament layout and amazing incentives for athletes.

