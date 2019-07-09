Simple Exercises That Can Help You Achieve Laser-Like Focus

Find your flow by trying some of these efficiency-building exercises.

Jack Canfield offers a few tips on how to achieve ultimate focus. In this video, the Entrepreneur partner highlights a few of the best strategies that have brought him success in finding focus, including:

Meditation. This helps to keep you grounded, as well as inspire new ideas. Taking breaks from your technology. Canfield notes that by cutting out just an hour a day of technology -- such as watching television or playing a game on your phone -- can afford you a surprising amount of time. Setting aside specific days to focus on your most important tasks. This means harnessing your intelligence at the highest level to build your bottom line, or build your income. Moreover, try to differentiate between focus and buffer days to get the most out of your schedule. Scheduling your priorities versus making to-do lists. Finding an accountability partner. This individual should be there to keep you focused on making progress on your goals. Ask your partner to conference with you frequently, so someone other than yourself is challenging you to meet your milestones.

