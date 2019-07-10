My Queue

Technology Innovation

Explaining the Intricacies of Voice Recognition Software

With the rise of voice recognition cropping up in at-home assistants, the more we benefit from understanding the technology.
Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District speaks with Lexi Kaplin, one of the co-founders of Conversationhealth. Kaplin talks about the unique rise and technicological details of voice recognition, which is increasingly used in modern tech tools like with smartphones and smart devices including the Amazon Echo and Google Home. 

Speech-to-text is the first component, and natural language processing is the second. Speech-to-text technology is the machine's initial ability to convert audio speech into visual text; natural language processing is the process of sifting through the seemingly endless ways people string together words and find meaning. As Kaplin explains, voice recognition technology will encourage people to adopt the habit of asking instead of searching. 

Click play to hear more. 

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

