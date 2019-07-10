Explaining the Intricacies of Voice Recognition Software

With the rise of voice recognition cropping up in at-home assistants, the more we benefit from understanding the technology.

July 10, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District speaks with Lexi Kaplin, one of the co-founders of Conversationhealth. Kaplin talks about the unique rise and technicological details of voice recognition, which is increasingly used in modern tech tools like with smartphones and smart devices including the Amazon Echo and Google Home.

Speech-to-text is the first component, and natural language processing is the second. Speech-to-text technology is the machine's initial ability to convert audio speech into visual text; natural language processing is the process of sifting through the seemingly endless ways people string together words and find meaning. As Kaplin explains, voice recognition technology will encourage people to adopt the habit of asking instead of searching.

