Personal Improvement

How to Make Promising Opportunities Come to You

Grow your business and personal passion projects by considering some of Jeff Rose's tips.
Guest Writer
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Jeff Rose discusses how many of the high-profile opportunities he received because he put himself out there.

Often, entrepreneurs feel paralyzed when they see the impressive work of others, and as a result, they do not make the plunge on their own endeavors. This line of thinking is not productive, says Rose. For one, he points out there is no such thing as perfection and that your "80 percent may be someone else's 100 percent." 

To make any real progress in your business, you need to take action instead of waiting around to achieve perfection. Opportunities will only present themselves if you put forth the effort.

