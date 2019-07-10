Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: Massively Scaling Up Your Business -- Without Massively Scaling Up Your Team

Watch this free Entrepreneur Insider session with expert business advisor Daniel Priestley, who cautions against being too quick to make new hires.

If you want to scale your business, but are encountering blocks, you might be tempted to hire more team members and pay more in salaries. Anything that causes stress or a bottleneck in your business can be linked to an asset deficiency, and if you want more revenue, profit and scale, you'd be better served developing an ecosystem of valuable digital assets. But what is a “business asset”?

In this Entrepreneur Insider session, expert business advisor/bestselling author/Dent Global co-founder Daniel Priestley will provide a simple definition of a business asset, and explain how having a great website that would still be driving business tomorrow if you disappeared today is a business asset.

Having assets makes making money a lot easier. Most struggling businesses focus on “sweating assets,” but real businesses focus on developing assets first and then sweating them -- and there are 24 types of digital assets that you can start formalizing today to prepare your business for more funding... and more fun. Watch this free session to learn how!