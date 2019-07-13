Why This Entrepreneur Says to Check Your Ego at the Door

Entrepreneur JJ Jones shares his tips for networking and building relationships.

July 13, 2019 1 min read

Entrepreneur and master connector JJ Jones shares the story of his windy road to success from the suburbs, to the hood, to the south and (eventually) to Las Vegas. Jones talks about how his musical aspirations as a teenager led him to meet the Maloof brothers and land a job as their driver, as well as how his experiences with the pair taught him things that he couldn’t have learned in school.

JJ and The Notebook host David Meltzer discuss topics such as dropping your ego in order to connect to others, the need to treat others well and be of service and how an attitude of humility and gratitude sets you up to appreciate everything in your life.

