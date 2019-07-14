My Queue

NBA

How This NBA Player Learned to Prioritize

Taurean Prince, forward for the Brooklyn Nets, shares the importance of having a positive attitude, no matter the circumstance.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Taurean Prince, an NBA player who was recently traded to the Brooklyn Nets, talks about how his difficult circumstances growing up taught him the importance of maintaining a positive attitude, no matter the situation. He also breaks down how that approach has contributed to his success as a professional athlete.

Prince then talks about the need to prepare for life after basketball, why he focuses on his family and the importance of viewing difficult situations as opportunities to grow.

Prince and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss the power of positivity and not letting circumstances determine one’s attitude. The pair also dive into the importance of mentorship and wealth management for young athletes, as well as how sports can develop character and leadership skills.

*Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded before Taurean Prince was traded from the Atlanta Hawks to the Brooklyn Nets

Latest on Entrepreneur