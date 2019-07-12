Lady Gaga Is Coming Out With a Beauty Line on Amazon. Here's What You Need to Know.

Plus, you can now pay a premium to request a quiet Uber driver, and there is a new mentorship app.

July 12, 2019

Lady Gaga is creating a new makeup and skincare line called Haus Beauty. The beauty line will apparently have foundation, lipstick, perfume, face wash, highlighter and nail polish. Haus Laboratories will be the first major beauty brand to launch exclusively on Amazon. This will mark Gaga's first independent business venture.

Want a quiet Uber ride? Now, with Uber Comfort, it's an option in 43 cities -- for a premium price. If you pay the extra 20 to 40 percent more you can get a newer car, higher-rated drivers and the request for a chatty or silent car ride.

A digital mentorship platform startup called Tribute is aiming to redefine membership. The Seattle based startup wants corporate membership to be an easier and more authentic experience.

