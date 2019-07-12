My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends

Lady Gaga Is Coming Out With a Beauty Line on Amazon. Here's What You Need to Know.

Plus, you can now pay a premium to request a quiet Uber driver, and there is a new mentorship app.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lady Gaga is creating a new makeup and skincare line called Haus Beauty. The beauty line will apparently have foundation, lipstick, perfume, face wash, highlighter and nail polish. Haus Laboratories will be the first major beauty brand to launch exclusively on Amazon. This will mark Gaga's first independent business venture.

Want a quiet Uber ride? Now, with Uber Comfort, it's an option in 43 cities -- for a premium price. If you pay the extra 20 to 40 percent more you can get a newer car, higher-rated drivers and the request for a chatty or silent car ride. 

A digital mentorship platform startup called Tribute is aiming to redefine membership. The Seattle based startup wants corporate membership to be an easier and more authentic experience.

Related: A Medical Startup Is Ready to Disrupt the Women's Health Industry

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur