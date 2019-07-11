My Queue

Goals

How to Simplify Your Decision-Making Process and Find Success Faster

When you start to overthink and aim for perfection, the real sacrifice you're making is real-world progress.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman discusses how often we overthink what we are doing. In these instances, Volman has a few tips and tricks to overcome this limitation. 

One way is to recruit a trustworthy friend who can help you clear your mind. Volman says that friends can help you clear your mind of unnecessary thoughts and take action. She also says it's important to keep in mind that everything may not go as expected -- that it might take time for an idea to fully take form. 

In short, stop overthinking and just get started on your goal. 

Click the video to hear more.

Related: Here's How Leaders Think Differently and Inspire Others

Latest on Entrepreneur