Grow Your Business

How John Paul DeJoria Went From Being Homeless to Building Two Billion-Dollar Companies

The self-made billionaire entrepreneur shares the lessons about positivity that he's learned over his career.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

John Paul DeJoria, founder of tequila maker Patron Spirits Company and co-founder of hair care company John Paul Mitchell Systems and ROKiT Phones, talks about how his experience selling encyclopedias door-to-door prepared him to deal with rejection and still stay inspired, as well as how he incorporates giving back into his companies and life.

DeJoria and The Playbook host David Meltzer discuss topics such as not focusing on the negativity of the past, why success unshared is failure, and how they are able to balance family, business, and philanthropy. The pair also cover their approach to surrounding themselves with the right people and one of John Paul’s newest ventures, ROKiT Phones.

Related: How Does Your Physiology Affect Your Performance as an Entrepreneur?

