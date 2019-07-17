Entrepreneur Insider Video of the Week: How Storytelling Drives the Purchase Process

Watch this free Entrepreneur Insider session with digital marketing expert Terry Rice, who explains how to tell stories that will drive sales.

July 17, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Data can tell you who is buying your product or service, but it usually can’t tell you why they choose to do so. If you can’t understand why someone makes a purchase, it’s difficult to encourage others to take the same action.

Related: Use Instagram Stories to Build Your Brand

Leveraging best practices from design thinking, digital marketing expert Terry Rice will teach you how to understand why people choose to buy from your brand -- or a similar brand -- and how to tell stories that will engage other prospects to do the same. By highlighting the customer journey and desired outcome, you’ll be able to cut through the noise and make a genuine connection, while also positioning yourself as the go-to option for your target audience.

About the expert:

Terry Rice believes all businesses, no matter how large or small, should have access to the critical resources and information needed to grow their company through digital channels. His professional experience includes client facing roles at organizations including Facebook and Adobe. Today, he serves as a conduit to make these best practices available to a larger audience.