So You Want To Be a Sports Agent? Here's What You Need to Know.

Harrison Gaines, CEO of SLASH Sports & Entertainment, talks about the ins-and-outs of being an agent for professional athletes.

July 21, 2019 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Harrison Gaines, CEO of SLASH Sports & Entertainment, talks about his realization that he needed to start preparing for his “second career” after basketball, as well as how an internship at a sports agency showed him first-hand the variety of roles agents can fill for their clients.

Gaines and The Playbook host David Meltzer share their thoughts on some of the misconceptions that sports fans have about being an agent and how to prepare clients for life after their careers. The pair also discuss helping athletes make the most of their finite time in the limelight by building an organic brand while they are still playing.

