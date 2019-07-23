My Queue

Fashion

The Hospitality of the Fashion Industry

This fashion founder talks about how his experiences in fashion and hospitality prepared him to launch his own brand.
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sid Mashburn, founder and CEO of Sid Mashburn clothing, sits with The Playbook host David Meltzer to talk fashion, hospitality and the preparation necessary to start a business.

Click play to see the full conversation.

Related: So You Want To Be a Sports Agent? Here's What You Need to Know.

